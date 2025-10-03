UN says Israel attack on Sumud Flotilla deepens Gaza blockade

The United Nations condemned Israel’s interception of the “Sumud Flotilla” bound for Gaza, warning that the operation further entrenches the “illegal blockade” of the territory.

In a written statement to Anadolu Agency, Thamin Al-Khitan, spokesperson for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said “Israel’s intervention against unarmed civilian vessels heading to Gaza, in international waters, deepens the illegal blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip.”

He stressed that, as the occupying power, Israel is obligated under international law to ensure the delivery of food and medical supplies to Gaza’s population. Al-Khitan also cited the International Court of Justice’s January 2024 order, which requires Israel to accept and facilitate impartial humanitarian programs “promptly and without hindrance.”

The spokesperson urged Israeli authorities to fully respect the rights of all those detained in the flotilla raid, ensure detention conditions meet international legal standards, and uphold detainees’ right to challenge the legality of their detention.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli naval forces attacked the flotilla and boarded several vessels. By Thursday, Israel confirmed it had seized all but one of the boats and detained the activists on board.

According to the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza, one of the flotilla’s main organizers, Israel intercepted and seized 41 vessels in total.