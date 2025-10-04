Egypt prepares inclusive Palestinian dialogue to discuss Gaza’s future

Preparations are underway for a comprehensive Palestinian conference to discuss Gaza’s future following Hamas’s reported willingness to release Israeli hostages, Egypt’s Al Qahera news channel reported late Friday, citing an unnamed “well-placed” source, Anadolu reports.

“Preparations are being made for a comprehensive Palestinian dialogue to discuss the future of Gaza,” the source said, without specifying a date.

He added that the conference will address ways to create “on-the-ground conditions” for a prisoner exchange between Palestinians and Israelis.

The broadcaster also quoted on Saturday an unnamed Hamas official as saying that Egypt will host the conference, and that Gaza’s future will be discussed.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry confirmed Cairo’s intention to coordinate with Arab and Islamic states, the US, Europe, and the international community to achieve a permanent ceasefire, relieve the suffering of Palestinians, and rebuild Gaza.

Hamas on Friday said it submitted its response to US President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan through mediators, affirming its willingness to release all Israeli captives alive and deceased.

The group agreed it will hand over the Gaza administration to a technocratic Palestinian body based on national consensus.

Tel Aviv estimates there are 48 Israeli captives in Gaza, of whom 20 are alive. In contrast, Israeli prisons hold about 11,000 Palestinian detainees, many of whom, according to human rights reports, endure ill treatment, food deprivation, and medical neglect; several have died in custody.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled the 20-point plan calling for the release of Israeli hostages, a ceasefire, and Hamas’s disarmament.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it all but uninhabitable.

