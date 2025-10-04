Israel continues Gaza attacks killing 7 Palestinians despite Trump ceasefire call

The Israeli army killed at least seven Palestinians, including a young girl, and injured others in ongoing attacks across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, ignoring US President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate halt to the bombardment.

Trump had urged Israel to “stop bombing Gaza immediately” after Hamas announced its willingness to release Israeli captives according to his proposal, stating he believed the movement was “ready for lasting peace.”

At least four Palestinians were killed and others injured or missing under rubble after Israeli strikes hit a home in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, northeast of Gaza City.

In central Gaza City, a Palestinian was killed when his home on Al-Yarmouk Street was targeted. Northwest of the city, another Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a strike on a civilian gathering near the Al-Labbabidi area’s Al-Sharq lab.

Near Al-Labbabidi, a Palestinian was also injured when an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped an explosive on him.

Israeli forces conducted extensive demolition and bombing operations using drones in the southern neighborhoods of Al-Sabra and Tel al-Hawa, as well as western districts, including Al-Rimal, Al-Nasr, and Shati refugee camp.

In central Gaza, a young girl was killed and others were injured when an Israeli strike hit an apartment on Al-Eshreen Street in Nuseirat camp.

READ: UN says at least 562 aid workers killed in Gaza in nearly 2 years

In Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Israeli forces continued intensive artillery bombardment across the city, randomly targeting northern and central areas.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military radio and official KAN broadcaster reported political directives to “halt the Gaza City occupation operation” and “reduce military activity in the strip to purely defensive measures.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israel is preparing, in light of Hamas’ response, to implement the first phase of Trump’s plan for the immediate release of all captives.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Netanyahu conducted an urgent overnight assessment with a limited number of ministers, senior military officials, and his negotiation team, excluding Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, both of whom oppose halting the war.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to push residents of Gaza City to evacuate, even after Israeli military radio announced a halt to the occupation operation in the city.

In a statement, the army described the area north of Wadi Gaza as “still a dangerous combat zone,” warning that remaining there poses “a serious risk.”

The army added that it continues to encircle Gaza City and that any attempts to return “pose extreme danger,” cautioning Palestinians against approaching areas where Israeli forces operate across the strip, including in the south.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.