UNICEF concerned for mothers, newborns in Gaza amid intense Israeli attacks, blockade

UNICEF expressed concern on Friday about the Gaza situation, particularly for mothers and newborns, owing to the ongoing and intense Israeli attacks and blockade, with an official adding, “I have never seen it this bad,” Anadolu reports.

During a weekly press conference held virtually at the Geneva Office, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder shared his assessment of the latest situation in Gaza, which is under intense Israeli attacks and a blockade, describing it as “worse,” especially for mothers and newborns.

“The situation for mothers and newborns in Gaza has never been worse. In the NASA hospital, we’re seeing hospital corridors lined with women who’ve just given birth. In my six missions to Gaza, I have never seen it this bad.”

During his visit to a hospital in Gaza on Thursday, he learned that 60 to 80 children are admitted each day due to malnutrition and other illnesses.

Elder lamented that Israel’s forcing Gaza women to travel to the “so-called safe zones” in the south has resulted in miscarriages.

“Women are having miscarriages as they’re forced to make this trek from north to south. Doctors fear winter viruses have arrived. Early reports state that 1,000 babies have been killed in the last two years in Gaza, and we have no idea how many more died from preventable illnesses.”

In addition to the more than 400,000 people forced to flee south, he said, another 200,000 civilians have been warned to leave Gaza City.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardment has killed nearly 66,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.