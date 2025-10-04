Middle East Monitor
Mamdani says Global Sumud Flotilla activists should be ‘freed at once’

October 4, 2025 at 5:01 pm

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani delivers a speech during a press briefing on October 3, 2025 in New York City, United States. [Selçuk Acar – Anadolu Agency]

Activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israel en route to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, “must be freed at once,” Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic frontrunner for New York mayor, Anadolu reports.

“This week, the Global Sumud Flotilla tried to deliver life-saving aid to Gaza. Instead, 461 people — including New Yorkers — have been detained by the Israeli military,” Zohran Mamdani said on the US social media company X.

Intentional starvation of Palestinians must halt, he added.

If Mamdani wins the election on Nov. 4, he will become New York’s first Muslim and South Asian mayor.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, en route to break the Israeli blockade and deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, approached Gaza waters on the evening of Oct. 1.

The Israeli army attacked the flotilla, illegally seizing dozens of boats and ships and detaining hundreds of their passengers.

