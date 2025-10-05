Hamas negotiator appears in public after failed Israeli assassination attempt in Doha

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas’ negotiating delegation, appeared in public for the first time Sunday following a failed Israeli assassination attempt in Doha, saying that the ongoing killing and destruction in Gaza overshadow the personal pain of losing his children, Anadolu reports.

A short video released by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas showed Hayya addressing the public, saying: “What I see every day of killing and destruction in Gaza makes me forget the pain of losing my children and loved ones.”

The assassination attempt occurred on Sept. 9 when the Israeli military launched an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital.

Hamas reported that its negotiating delegation, led by Hayya, survived the attack, but his office director Jihad Labad, his son Homam al-Hayya, and three aides were killed.

Qatar condemned the strike, affirming its right to respond after the death of a Qatari security officer.

Regarding the resumption of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, Egypt announced Saturday that it would host delegations from both sides on Monday to discuss details of a prisoner exchange under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Saturday that he had instructed the negotiating team to travel to Egypt for talks expected to last several days.

Hamas stated Friday that it submitted its response to Trump’s plan via mediators, agreeing to release all Israeli prisoners, both living and deceased. Trump’s plan includes freeing Israeli captives in Gaza, halting hostilities, and disarming Hamas.

The Israeli army has killed over 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.