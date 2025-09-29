During Trump meeting, Netanyahu apologized to Qatar over airstrike in Doha: Reports

During his Monday meeting with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Qatari Premier Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and apologized for Israel’s recent airstrike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, according to news reports.

A source familiar with the matter told US-based outlet Axios that during the call, Netanyahu expressed regret for the Sept. 9 airstrike that violated Qatari sovereignty and for the killing of a Qatari security guard.

An Israeli apology for the strike was a crucial Qatari condition to continue its role as a mediator in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

Netanyahu arrived at the White House on Monday for talks with Trump that are expected to revolve heavily around efforts to end the war on Gaza.

Trump has hailed progress towards a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal since meeting last week with the leaders of Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Trump unveiled a 21-point plan to end the war during last Tuesday’s meeting, according to multiple media reports.

Asked if he is confident that there would be peace in Gaza “anytime soon,” Trump said: “I am.”

