The olive harvest season in the West Bank: Roots of resilience in the face of Uprooting

With the arrival of autumn in Palestine, the olive harvest returns as an annual event that transcends its purely agricultural nature. It is a celebration of land and identity, a deeply rooted social and economic ritual, and at the same time, a continuous struggle waged by Palestinians against occupation policies that target both trees and people alike.

The olive tree is one of the most powerful symbols of the Palestinian people’s relationship with their land and history. It is not merely a fruit-bearing tree but a living witness to the deep roots that have bound Palestinians to their land for thousands of years. Over time, the olive tree has become a symbol of peace, steadfastness, and resilience in the face of uprooting and displacement, deeply embedded in Palestinian collective consciousness through proverbs, songs, and folktales that reflect this enduring bond with the land.

Widespread presence and deep roots

Olive trees are found throughout historic Palestine, especially in the hilly and plain regions characterised by moderate climates and fertile soil. The West Bank governorates — including Nablus, Jenin, Ramallah, Tulkarm, and Bethlehem — are among the most important centers of olive cultivation, while coastal and southern regions such as Gaza and Hebron are known for producing distinctive varieties. More than half of all Palestinian agricultural land is planted with olive trees, making them the backbone of agriculture in the country.

The olive tree is among the oldest cultivated trees known to Palestinians. Archaeological studies indicate that its cultivation dates back more than 6,000 years in the Levant. It is mentioned in sacred texts and holds a special place in Palestinian heritage as a symbol of peace and perseverance. Through the ages, from the Canaanites and Romans to the modern era, the olive tree has stood as a witness to the Palestinian people’s attachment to their land despite occupation, wars, and forced displacement.

An economic pillar and social catalyst

The significance of the olive tree extends far beyond symbolism; it is a cornerstone of the Palestinian economy. More than 100,000 families rely on this sector as a primary source of income, and the harvest season creates thousands of seasonal jobs. Palestinian olive oil — among the finest in the world — is used in cooking, soap-making, and traditional products. The sector contributes significantly to the national agricultural output, making it essential to food security and to bolstering farmers’ resilience against colonial policies.

Socially and culturally, the harvest season is a national occasion that unites families and communities in an atmosphere of cooperation and solidarity. The olive groves become spaces of reunion, reconnecting Palestinians with their roots.

Olive harvest 2025: A harvest under siege

Yet this vibrant image clashes with a harsh reality. In the 2025 harvest season, the olive grove is no longer just a place of joy but also a battleground where Palestinians face relentless attacks from the occupation and its settlers. Since the beginning of the year, human rights organizations have documented the uprooting or destruction of at least 9,700 olive trees across the West Bank.

In the town of al-Mughayyir, north of Ramallah, Israeli occupation forces uprooted about 3,000 olive trees in August, citing “security reasons,” while settlers cut down about 200 trees in the same town in May. In al-Sawiya, south of Nablus, 35 trees were cut down during an attack, and 100 trees were destroyed in Salfit Governorate in March. In Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, around 200 additional trees were uprooted, and in the town of Azzun in Qalqilya, 55 mature olive trees were destroyed.

Local reports indicate that by mid-2025, the governorates of Bethlehem, Ramallah, and Nablus had lost no fewer than 6,144 olive trees.

Numbers that reveal the depth of targeting

The losses suffered by Palestinians extend far beyond a single year or season. Over decades of occupation, thousands of olive trees have been uprooted or destroyed each year. Historical studies and reports estimate that hundreds of thousands — even more than 800,000 olive trees — have been uprooted since 1967 when data from multiple sources and long periods are combined.

This cumulative figure does not merely reflect annual averages; it illustrates the profound damage inflicted on the Palestinian agricultural landscape over decades.

Al-Baydar Organization, along with UN agencies and various human rights and media organizations, has documented a marked increase in acts of vandalism and attacks on farmers during periods of heightened tension — especially after October 7, 2023, with hundreds to thousands of trees damaged in successive waves and seasons. This pattern points to a deliberate escalation in the pace of targeting during each political or security crisis.

The assaults go beyond uprooting and cutting. They include a series of violations that reflect a systematic Israeli policy aimed at uprooting Palestinians from their land and seizing it. In just the past two days, the occupied Palestinian territories witnessed multiple violations committed by the Israeli army and settlers, actions that contradict international law and norms:

Tree destruction in Kafr Qaddum: Settlers destroyed about 50 olive trees in the town’s lands east of Qalqilya, directly attacking the source of local livelihoods.

Tree cutting in Marj Si’ah: Settlers cut down trees belonging to Palestinian residents between the villages of Abu Falah and Turmus’ayya in an attempt to seize the land.

Theft of crops in Wadi al-Rababa: In Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque, settlers stole olive harvests while Israeli forces prevented landowners from entering their groves and assaulted them.

Restricted access in Rantis: Israeli forces detained farmers in Rantis, west of Ramallah, and barred them from harvesting olives without special permits — a step aimed at exerting full control over Palestinian access to their land.

These are not isolated incidents but part of an escalating Israeli policy that targets the Palestinian agricultural environment and restricts Palestinians’ right to cultivate and benefit from their land during a season of immense economic and cultural significance.

Conclusion

In the face of these violations, Palestinians insist on continuing their harvest and transforming olive picking into a daily act of resistance. Popular committees, along with local and international volunteers, organise campaigns to accompany and protect farmers in the fields, a scene that reflects Palestinians’ steadfast commitment to their land and identity despite the danger.

The olive harvest season in the West Bank this year is not merely an agricultural season; it is a battle for survival and identity against policies seeking to uproot both land and people. While Israeli bulldozers attempt to tear out the olive trees and dry up their roots, Palestinians continue planting and harvesting them, generation after generation, affirming that their connection to the land is neither seasonal nor circumstantial, it is a root that runs deep in history and cannot be uprooted.

And no matter how many trees are torn from the soil, whether thousands each year or more than 800,000 over decades, the olive tree in Palestine remains a powerful symbol of resilience and belonging, and enduring proof that Palestinians remain steadfast on their land despite all attempts at uprooting.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.