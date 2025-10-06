Middle East Monitor
Al-Azhar University levelled in Gaza amid intensified Israeli strikes

October 6, 2025 at 9:17 am

A picture taken on February 15, 2024 shows the heavily damaged building of Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, amid the continuing war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. [Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday levelled Al-Azhar University in Gaza City as part of a wave of attacks across the besieged enclave, according to Palestinian sources. The strikes left several civilians injured and caused extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

The Palestinian News Agency, citing local sources, reported that Israeli aircraft also targeted tents sheltering displaced people near Asdaa city, north of Khan Yunis, wounding multiple civilians.

Elsewhere, Israeli artillery shelled crowds waiting for humanitarian aid east of Wadi Gaza, while air raids pounded the Al-Sabra, Al-Jalaa, and Al-Thalathini neighbourhoods around Tayaran Junction, striking residential buildings and damaging nearby homes.

In central Gaza, Israeli aircraft hit the Maghazi refugee camp, leaving injuries and further destruction to civilian property.

The bombing of Al-Azhar University marked the most significant strike of the day, with the landmark institution reduced to rubble. It comes amid a broader campaign targeting Gaza’s infrastructure and civilian facilities.

READ: Israel kills more than 90 Palestinians over 2 days despite international calls for ceasefire

