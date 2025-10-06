Fatah reinstates Nasser al-Qudwa to its membership and Central Committee after his 2021 dismissal

The Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah, decided on Sunday to reinstate Nasser al-Qudwa as a member of the movement and its Central Committee, after he was dismissed in March 2021.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, the decision was made during a meeting of the Central Committee held at the Mobilisation and Organisation headquarters in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. The meeting discussed the movement’s internal and organisational affairs, as well as political matters.

The agency said that the committee made several decisions, most notably “the return of Nasser al-Qudwa to Fatah and its Central Committee”, in addition to “approving the return of two other members” whose names were not mentioned.

It added that the decision followed a letter sent by al-Qudwa to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which he requested to rejoin the movement. His request was based on Abbas’s announcement at the Arab emergency summit held in Cairo in early March, where he declared a general amnesty for Fatah members who had been dismissed.

In his letter to Abbas, al-Qudwa wrote: “Based on your speech at the Arab League meeting about opening a new page and pursuing genuine and profound reforms, I look forward to working with you, guided by my national and moral duty towards our pioneering movement and our great Palestinian people.”

READ: Palestine: PIJ leader rejects Trump’s plan, warns it will ignite the region