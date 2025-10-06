Gaza Government: Israel ignores ceasefire calls and kills 94 Palestinians in 48 hours

The Gaza government said on Sunday that the Israeli army has ignored, for a second day, the ceasefire calls announced by US President Donald Trump and the positive response from Hamas. It added that Israel continued what it described as a “genocidal assault”, killing 94 Palestinians within 48 hours.

In a statement, the Gaza Government Media Office said: “The Israeli occupation continues its brutal aggression against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, disregarding the ceasefire calls announced by the US President and the positive response given to the proposal.”

The statement added that “from early Saturday until the end of Sunday, the occupation carried out more than 131 air and artillery strikes targeting densely populated areas and shelters for displaced civilians across the Gaza Strip, committing clear massacres.”

According to the statement, the attacks resulted in “the death of 94 civilians, including women and children, with 61 of them killed in Gaza City alone.”

