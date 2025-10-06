Hezbollah Backs Hamas on Trump’s Ceasefire Proposal

Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced Sunday its support for Hamas’s stance on the U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed ceasefire plan, which the group said was coordinated with other Palestinian resistance factions.

In a statement, Hezbollah said Hamas’s rejection of compromise reflected both a commitment to halting Israel’s “brutal aggression” in Gaza and a firm adherence to Palestinian national rights.

The group emphasized that Hamas’s position, aligned with other Palestinian factions, underscores unity among Palestinians and sets legitimate national rights as the framework for any negotiations. Such talks, Hezbollah said, must secure a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, prevent the displacement of its population, and allow Palestinians to govern their own political, security, and economic affairs free of outside interference.

Hezbollah urged Arab and Islamic states to rally behind the Palestinian people and back the resistance factions’ stance. The party called for regional support to stop the military campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, prevent further displacement, aid reconstruction efforts, and help restore Palestinians’ national rights.

READ: Trump administration allocates $230 million to Lebanon in effort to disarm Hezbollah