Rubio: No prisoner exchange in Gaza while bombs going off, fighting going on

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas cannot take place while fighting and airstrikes continue in the Gaza Strip. He renewed his call for Tel Aviv to stop its bombing campaign.

His remarks came as Israel continues what has been described as a genocidal war in Gaza, launching daily attacks that cause deaths and injuries, despite US President Donald Trump’s call on Friday evening to halt the bombardment immediately.

In an interview with the American network NBC News, Rubio noted that it was clear from a statement issued by the Palestinian movement on Friday that “Hamas has agreed to they have agreed to the president’s hostage release framework.”

He added that logistical issues are now being discussed following Hamas’s approval of President Trump’s proposal, and he expressed hope these negotiations will be completed very soon.

Rubio explained that the logistical discussions will focus on who will receive the hostages from Hamas, and when and where they will be released.

He stressed that to achieve this, Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Strip must stop.

Rubio concluded, “You can’t have bombs going off and fighting going on in the middle of this exchange.”

