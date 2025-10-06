‘That is not story’: Greta Thunberg turns focus to Gaza genocide after release from Israeli detention

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday spoke publicly for the first time after being released from an Israeli prison, where she said she was beaten and forced to kiss the Israeli flag, Anadolu reports. Thunberg was among 171 people deported by Israeli authorities… pic.twitter.com/nVCnMBbehx — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) October 6, 2025

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Monday spoke publicly for the first time after being released from an Israeli prison, where she said she was beaten and forced to kiss the Israeli flag, Anadolu reports.

Thunberg was among 171 people deported by Israeli authorities after being detained for taking part in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. The group was flown to Greece and Slovakia following their release.

There were cheers as Thunberg and other activists arrived in Greece, greeted by supporters after their ordeal.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg spoke at Eleftherios Venizelos Airport in Athens, Greece’s capital, emphasizing that her personal experience was not what mattered most. “I can talk for a very long time about our mistreatment and abuses in our imprisonment, trust me,” she said.

“But that is not the story. Let me be very clear, there is a genocide going on in front of our very eyes, a live-streamed genocide,” Thunberg said.

“No one has the privilege to say we are not aware of what’s happening. No one in the future will be able to say we did not know.”

Thunberg accused Israel of “continuing to worsen and escalate their genocide and mass destruction with genocide of intent, attempting to erase an entire population, an entire nation in front of you.”

“We cannot take our eyes away from Gaza, from all the places of the world that are suffering, living on the forefront of this business-as-usual system: Congo, Sudan, Afghanistan, Gaza, and many, many more,” she added. “What we are doing is the bare minimum.

“I will never comprehend how humans can be so evil. That you would deliberately starve millions of people living trapped under an illegal siege as a continuation of decades of oppression and apartheid.”