Von der Leyen faces twin no-confidence motions in European Parliament over Gaza, trade policies

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen faced criticism from both the far-right and far-left in the European Parliament on Monday, as lawmakers debated two separate no-confidence motions over her handling of the Gaza conflict and the European Union’s trade policies, Anadolu reports.

The motions were submitted by the far-right Patriots for Europe group and the left-wing The Left group, reflecting growing discontent with von der Leyen’s leadership ahead of a confidence vote scheduled for Oct. 9.

During the plenary debate in Strasbourg, French far-right MEP Jordan Bardella said that under von der Leyen’s presidency “the EU has lost direction,” criticizing her for pushing trade agreements such as those with the United States and the South American trade bloc Mercosur, which he said were “damaging Europe’s farmers and industries.”

Bardella accused the commission of deepening bureaucracy and failing to protect European interests while calling on lawmakers to support the no-confidence motion.

“This vote is not only against Macron’s Europe or von der Leyen’s Europe, but for the survival of free nations,” he said.

From the opposite side of the chamber, French MEP Manon Aubry of The Left delivered a scathing attack on von der Leyen’s handling of the Gaza crisis, accusing the EU of complicity in what she described as “genocide.”

“Your cowardice and inaction have made the EU a partner in Israel’s crimes,” Aubry said, condemning the bloc for adopting its 19th sanctions package against Russia while refusing to suspend trade ties or impose an arms embargo on Israel.

She also criticized von der Leyen for backing US President Donald Trump’s “neo-colonial plan” for Gaza and for pursuing the Mercosur deal despite environmental and democratic concerns.

“You are poisoning our planet and killing our agriculture,” Aubry alleged.

In response, von der Leyen dismissed the motions as part of a broader disinformation campaign aimed at dividing Europe, warning that “rivals are not only ready to exploit divisions but are actively stoking them.”

Citing recent Russian airspace violations in Eastern Europe, she said President Vladimir Putin was “trying to sow discord among Europeans,” calling for unity instead of division.

“We must not fall into this trap. The strongest message we can send is one of unity,” she told lawmakers.

Von der Leyen acknowledged concerns raised about Gaza, Ukraine, and transatlantic trade, saying she was “committed to engaging constructively to address them.”

In July, she survived a similar confidence motion, with 360 lawmakers voting against a no-confidence resolution, 175 in favor, and 18 abstentions.

If either of the two current motions passes, von der Leyen and her entire commission would be forced to resign. However, given the current parliamentary balance, observers say the initiatives are unlikely to succeed.