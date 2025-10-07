EU lawmakers slam bloc’s ‘complicity’, urge sanctions on Israel amid Gaza genocide

European lawmakers sharply criticized the EU on Tuesday for failing to take concrete measures against Israel as the genocidal war in the Gaza Strip enters its third year, Anadolu reports.

They accused the bloc of complicity through silence and continued cooperation with Tel Aviv.

During a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on the EU’s role in recent peace efforts for Gaza and a two-state solution, several lawmakers voiced anger about the bloc’s “moral failure” and “colonial mindset” in addressing the crisis.

US President Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal on Sept. 29 that includes the release of all Israeli captives in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas and the rebuilding of Gaza.

European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica and Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre highlighted the EU’s support for the US-backed ceasefire proposal and reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to humanitarian aid and a two-state solution.

Bjerre said the EU welcomed Trump’s push to end the war, urging all parties, including Hamas, to “seize the opportunity” for a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

She underlined that the bloc remains “the largest humanitarian donor in Gaza” and it is ready to play “an active role” in reconstruction once the conflict ends.

Suica reiterated that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had become “unbearable” and said the EU “stands behind” the US 20-point plan for Gaza. She said the plan provides a “credible framework” for peace and stressed the need for the demilitarization of Gaza and support for the Palestinian Authority’s reforms.

READ: Von der Leyen faces twin no-confidence motions in European Parliament over Gaza, trade policies

But left-wing and Green lawmakers fiercely denounced the EU’s approach, accusing Brussels of enabling Israel’s actions and ignoring international law.

Left Group lawmaker Marc Botenga said the bloc “should sanction Israel” instead of financing it through “research funds, military cooperation and the European Investment Bank.”

“Two years on, the International Criminal Court has called for it. Specifically said that there is complicity from third countries if we continue to fund and finance Israel,” he said.

His colleague Irene Montero condemned the EU’s continued engagement with Israel despite the mounting civilian toll. “It’s an illegal plan. It doesn’t recognize the rights of Palestinians and their right to self-determination. It’s time to break ties with Israel … reject the Trump plan and respect international law. Otherwise, you will be going down in history as complicit with genocide and Israel,” she said.

Abir al-Sahlani from the liberal Renew Europe group warned that the proposed peace plan risks “locking in impunity” for war crimes, while Green MEP Mounir Satouri questioned the EU’s credibility in supporting a peace process “without Palestinians at the table.”

Left Group lawmaker Catarina Martins criticized the EU for failing to protect a humanitarian flotilla bound for Gaza. The bloc “did not do what it should have done” to defend the mission from being intercepted in international waters,” said Martins.

Since October 2023, the Israeli military has killed more than 67,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in a brutal offensive in Gaza. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave all but uninhabitable and has led to mass displacement, starvation, and the proliferation of disease.

READ: EU failed to take clear position amid ‘unbearable situation’ in Gaza: Left Group