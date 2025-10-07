Gaza: 106 Palestinians killed in 143 Israeli strikes over 72 hours

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Monday evening that the Israeli army has continued its attacks on the Gaza Strip for the third consecutive day, despite calls for a ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump.

According to the statement, “the occupation forces carried out more than 143 air and artillery strikes between the dawn of Saturday, 4 October, and the evening of Monday, 6 October, targeting densely populated areas and shelters across all governorates of the Gaza Strip.”

The statement added that “these attacks resulted in the killing of 106 civilians, including women and children, with 65 of them killed in Gaza City alone.” It described the ongoing situation as “a continuation of the genocide being committed against the Palestinian people.”

The media office said that “the occupation ignores all international calls for calm and continues its systematic killing of civilians and destruction of life in the Gaza Strip.”

The statement concluded, “We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for these crimes and call on the US administration and the international community to take serious and urgent action to stop the aggression and to uphold the true meaning of ending the war in Gaza.”