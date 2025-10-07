Middle East Monitor
Israeli army claims interception of 4 drones from Yemen

October 7, 2025 at 5:12 pm

Mock drones and missiles are seen after they were set up by Houthi followers at a popular square on March 21, 2022 in Sana'a, Yemen [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]

The Israeli army claimed Tuesday to have intercepted four drones fired by the Houthi group from Yemen, Anadolu reports.

A military statement said that the three drones were shot down over Eilat in southern Israel, triggering air-raid sirens in the area. A fourth drone was intercepted outside the country’s border.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the attack.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Houthi group of the Israeli claim.

The Houthis and Israel have exchanged attacks in the past months amid rising tension over Tel Aviv’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, where more than 67,100 people have been killed since October 2023.

READ: Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Sanaa leave 9 killed, 174 injured

0 Comments

