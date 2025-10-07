Israeli cycling team changes its name after pro-Palestine protests

An Israeli sports team has decided to drop the word Israel from its name and distance itself from its official identity, following a wave of pro-Palestine protests during its participation in several international cycling races.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, the Israel Premier Tech cycling team announced a series of measures aimed at separating the team from its Israeli identity.

The authority added that “among these measures, the team will change its name and remove the word ‘Israel’ from it.”

At the same time, the team’s founder, Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams, announced that he would suspend his daily activities with the team.

The official broadcaster reported that this move came after widespread demonstrations supporting the Palestinians during the prestigious Vuelta a España race, and following the cancellation of the Israeli team’s participation in several major races in Italy.