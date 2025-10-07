Spain to file suit against Israel at ICC over Sumud Flotilla incident

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska announced that his country will take a proactive step by filing a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning the events involving the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was sailing towards Gaza to break the blockade and deliver humanitarian aid.

The Spanish minister said that any attack on individuals in international waters constitutes an act of unlawful detention under both domestic and international law.

On Sunday, 29 activists who had been part of the Sumud flotilla arrived in the Spanish capital, Madrid. They had reportedly been attacked and detained by Israeli forces in international waters while the flotilla was sailing towards Gaza to challenge the blockade.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), some Spanish activists said they were subjected to “physical and psychological ill-treatment” in Israel.

Rafael Borrego, one of the flotilla participants, told journalists about their detention in Israel, saying: “The physical and psychological abuse continued for days. They beat us, dragged us on the ground, blindfolded us, and tied our hands and feet.”

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, told Catalunya Radio that the 28 remaining Spanish activists still held in Israel were expected to be released and return to Spain on Monday.