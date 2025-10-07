Turkish intelligence reveals new details about captured Mossad spies

Turkish intelligence agencies on Monday released new details about a spy network operating on behalf of the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, inside Turkey.

Two people were arrested following a joint investigation carried out by the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Istanbul Security Directorate.

According to the investigation, a man named Serkan Cicek, also known as Muhammet Fatih Keles, had changed his name due to financial debts. He founded a company called Pandora Investigations in 2020 and used it to communicate with a Mossad agent operating under the codename Faisal Rashid from Israel’s electronic operations centre. He reportedly took part in espionage activities on Mossad’s behalf.

Investigators found that Çiçek received instructions from Mossad to monitor a Palestinian activist who opposes Israeli policies in the Middle East. In return, he was paid 4,000 US dollars in cryptocurrency. He carried out surveillance in the Basaksehir district of Istanbul between 1 and 2 August, and his movements were captured by security cameras.

The investigation also revealed the involvement of lawyer Tugrulhan Dip, who gathered personal information from public records and sold it to Mossad. She reportedly collaborated with Musa Koç, who had previously been sentenced to 19 years in prison for leaking information to Israel.