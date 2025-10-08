Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hamas official warns of Netanyahu’s attempts to undermine Gaza ceasefire deal

October 8, 2025 at 8:06 am

Fawzi Barhoum, Hamas spokesman, 22 December 2017 [Mohammed Asad/Apaimages]

Fawzi Barhoum, Hamas spokesman, 22 December 2017 [Mohammed Asad/Apaimages]

A Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum warned Tuesday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to obstruct the latest round of ceasefire negotiations, just as he had “deliberately thwarted all previous rounds.”

Speaking at a press conference in Doha marking the second anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” cross- border attack, Barhoum said Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, backed by US support, had failed to produce a “false image of victory.”

He stressed that Hamas had engaged responsibly with ceasefire proposals over the past two years, including the most recent plan put forward by US President Donald Trump.

Barhoum outlined the movement’s priorities in the ongoing Cairo talks, including a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, unrestricted humanitarian access, the return of displaced residents, and the start of a reconstruction process overseen by a Palestinian technocratic body. He also reiterated Hamas’s demand for a “fair prisoner exchange deal.”

“Our priority is the immediate cessation of aggression and the war of extermination against Gaza,” Barhoum said, vowing the movement would uphold Palestinians’ national rights and pursue “liberation, reform, and independence.”

READ: Hamas denies reports of agreeing to weapons surrender under international supervision, warns against false news

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending