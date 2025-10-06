Hamas denies reports of agreeing to weapons surrender under international supervision, warns against false news

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has issued an official statement firmly denying media reports, particularly by Al Arabiya Al Hadath, claiming that the movement had agreed to gradually hand over its weapons under international supervision.

In its official statement, Hamas said: “The movement confirms that there is no truth to what was reported by Al Arabiya Al Hadath and some other media outlets, quoting a so-called source within the movement, regarding the course of ceasefire negotiations.”

The statement added: “The movement stresses that spreading such misleading news aims to distort facts and create confusion among the public.” Hamas described these reports as “baseless allegations” and strongly rejected them.

The movement also called on media outlets to “adhere to professionalism and objectivity, and avoid relying on anonymous or unreliable sources,” stressing that “accurate and official statements are issued only through the movement’s official platforms.”

This denial comes amid growing political and media anticipation surrounding the progress of the ongoing negotiations, with conflicting reports emerging from various sides. Some outlets had claimed that Hamas had agreed to gradually surrender its weapons — a claim the movement has firmly denied in its official statement.

Observers believe the statement reflects an ongoing media battle over the future of the negotiations, with Hamas seeking to assert control over its official narrative and respond to what it calls “attempts to distort” its firm stance in the current talks.

READ: Trump rebukes Netanyahu after his pessimism over Hamas response