Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hamas warns that Israeli prisons have become silent mass graves

October 8, 2025 at 12:33 pm

A general view of Gilboa prison. [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

A general view of Gilboa prison. [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has announced the death of Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Hatem Mohammed Khudairat, 22, from the town of al-Dhahiriya in Hebron Governorate. Hamas said he died due to deliberate medical neglect and slow torture by the Israeli prison authorities.

In a statement, Hamas said that Khudairat faced illness and deprivation inside “cells of oppression”, warning that the ongoing policy of slow killing has turned prisons into “silent mass graves.”

The movement added that the continuous deaths of prisoners, with the number of Palestinian detainees who have died since the start of the genocide reaching 78, require urgent international action to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against prisoners.

Hamas also called on the Palestinian people to intensify their support and solidarity with detainees behind bars and to strengthen all forms of assistance to them and their families.

READ: Hamas official warns of Netanyahu’s attempts to undermine Gaza ceasefire deal

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending