Hamas warns that Israeli prisons have become silent mass graves

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has announced the death of Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Hatem Mohammed Khudairat, 22, from the town of al-Dhahiriya in Hebron Governorate. Hamas said he died due to deliberate medical neglect and slow torture by the Israeli prison authorities.

In a statement, Hamas said that Khudairat faced illness and deprivation inside “cells of oppression”, warning that the ongoing policy of slow killing has turned prisons into “silent mass graves.”

The movement added that the continuous deaths of prisoners, with the number of Palestinian detainees who have died since the start of the genocide reaching 78, require urgent international action to hold Israeli leaders accountable for their ongoing crimes against prisoners.

Hamas also called on the Palestinian people to intensify their support and solidarity with detainees behind bars and to strengthen all forms of assistance to them and their families.

