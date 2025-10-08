Israeli captives will only be released after agreement to end Gaza war, Islamic Jihad says

The armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement declared that Israeli captives in Gaza will not be freed except as part of a broader agreement to end the ongoing war.

In a statement, Saraya al-Quds said: “The enemy prisoners will not see the light of day except through a swap deal in which the Zionist entity [Israel] commits to ending the war.”

The group added that it, along with other resistance factions, is committed to pursuing ways to halt the conflict and ease the suffering of Palestinians.

“The weapons of the resistance exist to liberate the land and fight the enemy, and they will not be sheathed until these two goals are achieved,” the statement continued.

READ: Hamas official warns of Netanyahu’s attempts to undermine Gaza ceasefire deal