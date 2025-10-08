Israeli firms barred from Dubai Airshow after “technical review”

Organisers of the Dubai Airshow announced Tuesday that Israeli companies will not be participating in this year’s event, citing a “technical review.” The decision comes two years after the outbreak of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Tim Howes, CEO of Informa Markets, which organises the show, told reporters that registrations for six Israeli firms had been withdrawn. “Israeli companies will not be present,” he said, noting that the move followed a review by the exhibition’s technical committee in line with event regulations. He did not elaborate on the reasons behind the decision.

The Dubai Airshow, one of the world’s largest aviation events, is scheduled to take place in November. Israel had taken part for the first time in the 2023 edition, but its defence company pavilions were largely empty during the early days of the exhibition, coinciding with the outbreak of the genocide in Gaza.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, is among the few Arab states maintaining formal diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. However, Israel’s standing in Arab public opinion has sharply declined since the Gaza war began.

