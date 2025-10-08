Rights group urges probe into alleged UN complicity with Israeli policies in Gaza

The Gaza Center for Human Rights has called on the United Nations to investigate allegations that senior UN officials have been complicit in Israeli policies restricting humanitarian aid in Gaza.

In a statement on Tuesday, the group voiced “deep concern” over revelations published by The New Humanitarian, which reported that Suzana Tkalcic, the UN Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, faces accusations from colleagues and aid workers of enabling Israel to politicise aid and undermine humanitarian coordination.

According to the report, Tkalcic allegedly allowed Israeli authorities to manipulate aid distribution mechanisms, failed to challenge restrictions on aid entry, and echoed Israeli narratives without adequate scrutiny. The rights group said such conduct, if proven, amounted to sidelining UNRWA from its central role in managing and distributing relief.

The center urged the UN to launch a transparent investigation into the claims and to suspend Tkalcic pending the outcome, stressing that humanitarian operations must be conducted “professionally and responsibly.”

