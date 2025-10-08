Six Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists remain detained in Israel’s Ketziot Prison

Six volunteers who took part in the Gaza Sumud Flotilla remain under Israeli detention at Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert, the legal centre Adalah said on Tuesday evening.

The flotilla was intercepted while sailing towards the Gaza Strip in an attempt to break the blockade that has been in place for 18 years.

Adalah stated that the detained volunteers are from Norway, Morocco, and Spain, noting that “more than 130 volunteers were released earlier on Tuesday through Jordan.” The centre added that it continues to call for the immediate release of the remaining detainees and is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure this.

The statement also said that Adalah’s legal team plans to visit the prison on Wednesday if any of the volunteers remain in custody, to follow up on their legal and humanitarian conditions.

Meanwhile, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan 11 reported that authorities had extended the detention of Spanish activist Reyes Rigo Cervilla for one week. The broadcaster claimed that the extension was “in connection with an alleged assault on a medical staff member at Ketziot Prison.”

