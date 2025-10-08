Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Turkish parliament warns Israel of mistreatment of its citizens in custody, demands their return

October 8, 2025 at 6:35 pm

People welcome 15 Turkish citizens from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israel in international waters, after they arrived at Istanbul Airport with a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 7, 2025. [Cemal Yurttaş - Anadolu Agency]

People welcome 15 Turkish citizens from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israel in international waters, after they arrived at Istanbul Airport with a Turkish Airlines (THY) plane in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 7, 2025. [Cemal Yurttaş – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish citizens, including members of parliament, must not be mistreated and must be released and allowed to return to Türkiye, the Turkish parliament said on Wednesday, warning Israel “in the strongest terms” to this end, Anadolu reports.

The warning came in a motion passed unanimously by the parliament condemning Israel’s attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.

The parliament said the Global Sumud Flotilla has become the powerful voice of humanity against the oppression faced by the Palestinians, noting: “Israel, adding another to its ongoing history of genocide and other war crimes, attacked the (Global) Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, in international waters, obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and once again recklessly violating international law.”

Stressing that Israel’s Wednesday attack on the Conscience Ship, which is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, despite the outcry of the international community, is “a heinous attack” that targets the Turkish parliament as well, it said.

READ: Six Gaza Sumud Flotilla activists remain detained in Israel’s Ketziot Prison

The parliament also called on all parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies to take a united stand and raise their voices to ensure that Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian people ends, unhindered aid to the Gazans is delivered, and Israel is held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

“We will be the pioneers and persistent pursuers of holding Israeli occupation forces accountable in international courts for all crimes committed against our members of parliament and members of the Sumud and Freedom Flotillas,” it highlighted.

Noting that three of its members are also detained on the Conscience Ship, the parliament expressed support for all detained Turkish citizens and all other “heroes who set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.”

It also expressed confidence that the international community will continue to respond strongly to Israeli attacks, and that all obstacles to a free and sovereign Palestine will be overcome as soon as possible.

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending