Two years into genocide — Israel’s pillars are crumbling | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

Two years into Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, nearly 70,000 Palestinians are dead, most of them civilians. Despite the unprecedented destruction, Israel has failed to defeat Hamas or secure the release of hostages — the very goals it claimed justified its campaign. As negotiations take place in Cairo, this episode asks: why has Israel’s war dragged on, and what has it really achieved?

From crumbling international support to cracks within Zionism itself, we explore how the pillars on which Israel stands — military dominance, global backing, media control — are now visibly crumbling. Plus: a leaked plan for Gaza’s post-war governance, Israel’s $7K-a-post media war, and rising tensions between Israel and Jews around the world.