You can’t outsource a homeland: Gaza and the limits of Trump’s vision

When the full text of President Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan was announced September 2025, it promised an end to the bloodshed and the release of hostages at once, and a rapid rebuilding under international management. While the plan was embraced by senior Israeli officials, Hamas has responded cautiously accepting humanitarian measures but reluctant to any scheme that would “predetermine Gaza’s political future under external authority.”

These answers were significant because the plan did more than mapping out a timetable: it reordered who would be ruling in Gaza and on what terms. Because of this, a chorus of UN experts and human-rights bodies warned that a peace built on external control and conditionality risks embedding structural domination rather than reinstating rights. Furthermore, thirty-six UN Special Rapporteurs and working-group members put bluntly that peace imposed through conditionality or external control, justice without and legal accountability, risks entrenching structural domination.

Two phases in particular make this risk tangible. The proposal demands a 72-hour implementation window for a complete cessation of hostilities, full release of hostages, and Israeli withdrawal to a pre-defined line – all within three days. The 72-hour timeline is designed to offer fast relief, but international humanitarian law warns against administratively set deadlines that do not secure voluntary and humane treatment for the victims of conflict: Common Article 3 guarantees humane treatment in non-international armed conflict and allows parties to agree on additional humanitarian arrangements to implement these protections. The Fourth Geneva Convention likewise protects civilians from coercive measures and conditions on which their safety depends.

Worse still, the plan conditions Israeli withdrawal on the return of hostages – a sequencing that treats hostage release as a bargaining chip rather than an obligation. Humanitarian law and established practice do not allow the protection of persons to be subordinated to political or military leverage; putting release and withdrawal in a strict quid pro quo risks coercion and undermines the neutrality that humanitarian protections require.

The plan’s fifth point demands the release of more than 1,900 Palestinians, including all women and child detainees, in exchange for Israeli hostages. Prisoner swaps can be lawful and lifesaving if they are voluntary and transparent. But the strategy also gestures toward broad amnesties – and here international law is clear: amnesties that eradicate criminal responsibility for grave violations, war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide are impermissible unless paired with genuine accountability, truth-finding, and reparations. The UN’s Updated Set of Principles on Impunity and the Inter-American Court’s jurisprudence in Barrios Altos v. Peru underscore that political deals cannot lawfully erase responsibility for serious violations. That legal constraint is reflected in the Fourth Geneva Convention’s penal provisions and in the non-derogable norms of the Convention against Torture.

Money and Power are at the plan’s focus. It proposes an International Transitional Authority – a representative-led “Board of Peace” that would reconstruct Gaza, manage funds, and supervise security until a restructured Palestinian Authority is declared capable of governance. Transitional administrations have precedents – from UNTAET in Timor-Leste to UNMIK in Kosovo – but their legitimacy rests on native consent, and a clear transfer of power to the governed. Absent those anchors, an externally run board can replicate colonial patterns of administration under a different name. International law requires respect for sovereignty and for the continuing legal status of occupied territories. The ICJ’s 2004 Wall Opinion reiterated that the Palestinian territories remain subject to occupation law and that occupying powers retain duties toward the protected population. An externally controlled board would not erase occupation; it could entrench it.

The plan’s reconstruction model amplifies that risk. It envisions a Special Economic Zone and aid channelled “without interference” through international agencies. Humanitarian norms insist that relief not be used to purchase political compliance. Conditioning aid on disarmament, governance metrics, or similar benchmarks risks indirect coercion and could conflict with Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and UN human-rights guidance. Economically, placing Gaza under an externally managed zone without genuine local control threatens Palestinian stewardship over resources and trade – a dimension of self-determination protected in CESCR guidance.

Security arrangements mirror the same pattern: Points 15-19 call for an international stabilization force and tie an Israeli withdrawal to external certification of “security”. Under the law of occupation (Hague Regulations and Geneva IV), an occupying power must preserve public order while respecting the territory’s legal integrity -not transform temporary security measures into indefinite authority. The ICJ Wall Opinion and UN Security Council Resolution 242 warn against arrangements that effectively consolidate territorial control acquired through force.

Accountability is the plan’s conspicuous omission. There is no independent investigative mechanism for alleged crimes committed during the conflict in the plan’s text. But international law requires prosecution or extradition for grave breaches, while the Rome Statute addresses war crimes such as deliberate attacks on civilians and forced displacement. A just and durable transition would include independent investigation – whether through a UN commission, a hybrid mechanism, or clear referral pathways to the ICC.

If the plan’s route to “credible self-determination” continues to be dependent on reconstruction, certification, or third-party-analysed reforms, it stands the chance of turning self-determination into a reward and not a right. The purposes and GA Resolution 1514 of the UN Charter position self-determination as inalienable, and human-rights institutions have consistently prioritized its importance to individual liberties. Any framework that subordinates Palestinian sovereignty to external certification fails that standard.

We should therefore, measure plans not in how fast their mechanics shift, but in whether they restore law, dignity, and democratic authority to the people whose lives have been most disrupted. The OHCHR experts’ warning is a simple test: peace that arrives without justice, accountability, and genuine self-rule will be fragile and unjust.

Ultimately, the promise of peace cannot rest on managed transitions or conditional sovereignty. True stability will not emerge from boards, benchmarks, or donor conferences, but from recognizing Palestinians as the rightful architects of their own political destiny. If the world wishes to end the cycle of destruction and dependency, it must abandon the language of “management” and return to the principles of law, consent, and equality. Gaza’s future cannot be outsourced because justice cannot be delegated – it must be realized through the restoration of agency, accountability, and rights to those who have been denied them for far too long. After decades of imposed blueprints, one truth remains: you can’t outsource a homeland.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.