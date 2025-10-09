Middle East Monitor
Germany calls for UN Security Council Resolution to provide legal basis for Gaza peace plan

October 9, 2025 at 7:37 pm

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, Germany on October 1, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Germany’s foreign minister on Thursday called for a UN Security Council resolution to support US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan and ensure its successful implementation.

“We believe the United Nations should play a decisive role in this process,” Johann Wadephul told reporters in Paris, as he arrived for a ministerial meeting of European countries and regional actors to discuss the Gaza ceasefire.

“We believe that the UN Security Council should issue a resolution that provides legal certainty for all further steps and establishes a political framework. The UN is a unique organization for world peace, security, and stability, and this institution can and must now fulfill its responsibilities,” the minister said.

