Israel claims it foiled Iranian weapons shipment bound for West Bank

The Israeli army and the Shin Bet security service announced Wednesday that they had intercepted a “large and advanced” weapons shipment allegedly sent from Iran to armed groups in the West Bank, calling the cache “destabilising combat equipment.”

In a joint statement, the agencies said the operation followed the recent arrest of an arms dealer from the Ramallah area, whose interrogation led investigators to the shipment and those suspected of involvement in the smuggling network.

The Israeli military and Shin Bet said the weapons were dispatched by commanders in the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) through its Special Operations Directorate and a dedicated operations unit. They described the transfer as part of Iran’s ongoing efforts to arm militant cells in the West Bank for attacks against Israeli forces.

According to the statement, intelligence and field operations led to the seizure of the weapons and the arrest of suspects linked to the network. Officials noted that the interception builds on previous foiled attempts on 25 March and 27 November 2024. They also cited earlier operations in July that targeted Lebanese operatives allegedly tied to smuggling and providing on-the-ground guidance.

Investigations are continuing to identify additional financiers and facilitators of the network inside and outside the Palestinian territories, the agencies said, vowing to persist in countering “Iran’s attempts to destabilize the region by arming terrorist cells.”

There has been no immediate response from Iranian officials or Palestinian factions regarding the Israeli claims.