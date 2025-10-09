Qatar announces Gaza ceasefire deal to end war, secure release of hostages and prisoners

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that an agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas on all terms and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, which will lead to an end to the war.

Majed Al Ansari, the spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, said in a post on the US platform X early on Thursday: “The mediators announce that tonight an agreement was reached on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid.”

Al Ansari noted that further details of the agreement will be announced later.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the first phase of his plan for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of our peace plan.”

Hamas also confirmed that an agreement had been reached to end the Israeli war on Gaza, ensure the withdrawal of occupation forces, allow humanitarian aid into the Strip, and carry out a prisoner exchange.

