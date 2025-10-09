Turkish sources: Arrested agent was spying for Mossad to track Hamas leader Zaher Jabarin

Turkish sources told Quds Press that the Turkish agent identified as Cicek, who was recently arrested in Istanbul, had been assigned to gather information for Israel’s external intelligence agency, Mossad, about the places frequented by Zaher Jabarin, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau. The operation was reportedly part of a plan aimed at assassinating him.

Jabarin had survived an assassination attempt in the Qatari capital, Doha, on 9 September, which also targeted members of the Hamas negotiating delegation.

According to the same sources, Turkish security agencies are on high alert amid growing concerns over possible assassination attempts against Hamas leaders on Turkish soil.

Turkish authorities arrested the suspect last Friday in a special security operation.

Official sources told the state-run Anadolu Agency that Turkish intelligence, in coordination with the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Anti-Terror Department of Istanbul Police, carried out a joint operation named Metron early on Friday morning. The operation led to the arrest of Cicek, who was found to be working for Mossad.