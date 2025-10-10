Israel refuses to hand over Sinwar brothers’ bodies as part of deal

Israeli Army Radio, citing a security source, reported that Israel will not hand over the bodies of Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’s Political Bureau and mastermind of the 7 October cross- border attack, and his brother Mohammed Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, as part of the current agreement.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem accused Israel of attempting to manipulate the agreed timelines, lists, and steps in the deal. He said Israel continues to evade commitments on key issues including withdrawal, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced persons.

“Israel must abide by what was agreed upon, and we call on the mediators to put pressure on it,” Qassem stated. He added that, according to mediators, the agreement represents the beginning of an end to “the war of extermination in the Gaza Strip.”

The spokesman emphasized that all Israeli prisoners—living and deceased—are to be handed over during the first phase of the agreement.

Separately, Haaretz quoted a political source as saying that the Israeli army would complete the initial stage of a partial withdrawal within 24 hours of the agreement’s implementation. According to the report, this withdrawal would precede the release of living captives.

The newspaper added that following the partial withdrawal, the United States is expected to issue a statement confirming that the procedures have been carried out. The return of Israeli living captives is anticipated within 72 hours after the completion of this first stage.

