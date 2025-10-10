Hamas leader says resistance heroes thwarted Israeli plans in Gaza

Khalil al-Hayya, leader of the Palestinian Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip, praised the steadfastness of Palestinians and the role of fighters in resisting Israeli military operations, saying they had “thwarted all the occupation’s plans.”

In a speech Thursday evening, al-Hayya said: “The world stood in amazement at the sacrifices, steadfastness, and patience of the people of Gaza. They fought a war unlike any the world has seen, confronting the tyranny of the enemy, the brutality of its army, and its massacres.”

He described Gaza’s population as having stood “like mountains” in the face of killing, displacement, hunger, and the loss of homes and families. On the anniversary of the 7 October attack, he saluted Hamas slain leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, Yahya al-Sinwar, and Mohammed Deif, calling them “the leaders who sparked the flood.”

Al-Hayya paid tribute to the “heroism of the resistance men who fought from point zero, standing firm against the occupation’s tanks,” and said they foiled Israeli efforts at displacement, starvation, and chaos.

Turning to political efforts, he said: “Just as the resistance men were steadfast in combat, we were steadfast at the negotiating table. The enemy stalled, committed massacre after massacre, and repeatedly obstructed the mediators. Despite violations of agreements, we continued to negotiate in order to stop the aggression.”

He added that Hamas had responded “responsibly” to the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the movement’s reply was aimed at protecting Palestinian lives. According to al-Hayya, the agreement reached includes the entry of aid, the opening of the Rafah crossing, and a prisoner exchange involving 250 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,700 prisoners from Gaza.

