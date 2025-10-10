0 Comments
Israeli occupation forces open fire and block roads preventing Gazans from returning to their homes
Israeli forces are opening fire and blocking access roads to prevent displaced Gazans from returning home
October 10, 2025 at 12:26 pm
Related Posts
Trending
- News Polish activists return from Gaza flotilla, denounce Israeli ‘brutality’ and Warsaw’s inaction
- News David Frum and Douglas Murray secretly drafted speeches for Israeli ambassador
- News Trump says Iran ‘wants to work on peace,’ is ‘totally in favor of’ Gaza deal
- News London pension fund accused of investing in firms linked to ‘genocide’ against Palestinians: Report
- News Palestine finalizes preparations to address aftermath of Israeli war on Gaza
- Article Welcoming Israel to the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta betrays Indonesia’s stand for Palestine
- Article Round two: Why the next Israel-Iran War will shatter the Middle East
- News LIVE UPDATES: Palestine finalizes preparations to address aftermath of Israeli war on Gaza
- News CNN host Van Jones apologises for remarks on dead Gazan children
- News Larry Ellison vetted Marco Rubio for loyalty to Israel