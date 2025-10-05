Middle East Monitor
Displaced Gazans build sand barriers to protect tents from rising sea waves

Displaced residents along the southern coast of the Gaza Strip are building sand barriers in front of their tents to protect themselves from potential flooding caused by rising sea waves

October 5, 2025 at 5:37 pm

Displaced residents along the southern coast of the Gaza Strip are building sand barriers in front of their tents to protect themselves from potential flooding caused by rising sea waves, on 5 October 2025 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
