Netanyahu government approves ceasefire agreement proposed by Trump

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced early on Friday that the government had officially approved a proposal by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of captives.

The PM office said the government had “approved the framework for the release of all hostages.”

Before the announcement, Netanyahu stated that his government continued to work towards achieving the goals of the war, with the main objective being the return of all those held captive.

Netanyahu added that “Israel is in the midst of a decisive development,” stressing that such progress would not have been possible without the “exceptional assistance” provided by President Donald Trump and his team.

He extended special thanks to Trump’s envoys to the region, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, noting that they had “worked tirelessly for many hours and did their utmost to make this happen.”

Netanyahu concluded that “these efforts serve the interests of Israel and the United States, as well as honourable people everywhere, with the aim of reuniting families with their loved ones.”

