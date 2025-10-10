Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Palestinian Interior Ministry to begin deployment in areas of Gaza vacated by Israel

October 10, 2025 at 3:31 pm

Palestinians begin to return their homes damaged and destroyed homes following the Israel announcement on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 10, 2025. [Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians begin to return their homes damaged and destroyed homes following the Israel announcement on Friday that the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 10, 2025. [Doaa Albaz – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestinian Interior Ministry said on Friday that its agencies will begin to deploy in areas of Gaza vacated by the withdrawing Israeli forces, Anadolu reports.

“The ministry’s agencies will begin to deploy in the areas from which the occupation army is withdrawing in all governorates of the Gaza Strip, and will work diligently to restore order and address the chaos that the occupation has sought to spread over the past two years,” the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

Calling on its citizens to comply with directives and instructions over the coming days, the ministry urged citizens “to preserve public and private property, refrain from any actions that may endanger their lives, and cooperate with police, security, and service officers and personnel.”

The Israeli government approved an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Palestinian factions in a statement issued early Friday by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office.

A ceasefire became effective immediately after Israel’s approval, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli army began its gradual troop withdrawal from the Gaza Strip on Friday and will complete its withdrawal to the locations specified in US President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war on the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, Israeli media reported.​​​​​​​

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending