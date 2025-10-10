Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

EU Parliament chief calls for Gaza ceasefire to be ‘respected, thoroughly implemented’

October 10, 2025 at 3:01 pm

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola speaks to press during the 7th European Political Community Summit (EPC) in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola speaks to press during the 7th European Political Community Summit (EPC) in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 2, 2025. [Dursun Aydemir – Anadolu Agency]

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday called for the Gaza ceasefire plan to be “respected” and “thoroughly implemented.”

“This is a moment for peace and renewal in the Middle East. It opens a path that could finally end the intergenerational cycle of violence, of suffering and terror that has plagued the region. It must be respected and it must be thoroughly implemented,” she said during the Riga Conference held in Latvia.

Metsola also reiterated that they welcomed the agreement.

The Israeli government approved an agreement to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners with Palestinian factions, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement early Friday.

A ceasefire became effective immediately after Israel’s approval, according to Israeli media.

READ: Netanyahu government approves ceasefire agreement proposed by Trump 

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, a permanent ceasefire, and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the entire Gaza Strip.

A second phase of the plan calls for the establishment of a new governing mechanism in Gaza without the Palestinian group Hamas’ participation, the formation of a security force comprising Palestinians and troops from Arab and Islamic countries, and the disarmament of Hamas. It also stipulates Arab and Islamic funding for the new administration and the reconstruction of the strip, with limited participation from the Palestinian Authority.

Arab and Muslim countries have, by and large, welcomed the plan, but some officials have also said that many details in it need discussion and negotiations to be fully implemented.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable.

READ: EU lawmakers slam bloc’s ‘complicity’, urge sanctions on Israel amid Gaza genocide

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending