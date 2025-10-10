Middle East Monitor
Protests sweep Morocco ahead of King Mohammed VI’s anticipated address

October 10, 2025 at 11:29 am

Young people gather to stage a demonstration demanding reforms in education and healthcare and fighting corruption in Rabat, Morocco on October 3, 2025. [Abu Adem Muhammed - Anadolu Agency]

Youth-led demonstrations returned to the streets of Morocco on Thursday, following a brief pause earlier in the week. Protesters hope their renewed movement will be strong enough to persuade King Mohammed VI to dismiss the Prime Minister and introduce long-awaited reforms aimed at tackling corruption and improving public services.

The movement, known as Gen Z 212, has called for the removal of what it describes as a “corrupt government” and urged officials to prioritise spending on healthcare and education.

Nationwide demonstrations resumed after a midweek pause, which organisers said was meant to gather strength for a final show of unity ahead of King Mohammed VI’s address to Parliament, expected later today.

Although crowd numbers have fallen, protesters’ anger towards the government remains evident.

Gen Z 212 has faced a decline in public support following reports of looting and vandalism in several cities on Wednesday and Thursday. The movement has since sought to regain momentum and maintain pressure on the authorities.

