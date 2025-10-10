Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes

The road to Gaza City is now open, and thousands of displaced people have been seen returning to their homes

October 10, 2025 at 2:55 pm

Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

IMAGES: Israeli occupation forces open fire and block roads preventing Gazans from returning to their homes

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending