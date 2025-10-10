Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Road to the Gaza City is now open and thousands of displaced people seen returning to their homes [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
IMAGES: Israeli occupation forces open fire and block roads preventing Gazans from returning to their homes