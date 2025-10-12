Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Hundreds rally in Oslo for Palestine during Norway-Israel World Cup qualifier

October 12, 2025 at 12:43 pm

Thousands of people gather atSpikersuppa Square to protest against Israel ahead of the Norway-Israel match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers in Oslo, Norway on October 11, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of people gather atSpikersuppa Square to protest against Israel ahead of the Norway-Israel match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers in Oslo, Norway on October 11, 2025. [Halil Sağırkaya – Anadolu Agency]

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied Saturday in Oslo to voice support for Palestine as Norway faced Israel in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match, Anadolu reports.

Stale Solbakken’s team entered the match with a record of five wins in Group I and Haaland in outstanding scoring form, the New Arab reported.

Activists momentarily displayed a large Palestinian flag and a massive “Let the Children Live”, “Red Card to Israel”, “Exclude Israel from International Football” banner in the stands of Ullevaal Stadium, where a small group of Israeli supporters waved Israeli flags and a “Let the Ball Do the Talking” banner.

Demonstrators grew to about 1,500 people along the 2.6-mile (4.2-kilometer) route, energized by flares and the rhythm of beating drums. Participants waved red cards handed out during the march, the Guardian reported.

One pro-Palestinian activist was forcibly removed. Whistling erupted during the Israeli national anthem, and the team was met with boos.

Line Khateeb, head of the Norwegian Committee for Palestine and one of the protest organizers, said, “The message today is to say we give the red card to Israel, to apartheid, and to genocide,” the New Arab reported.

In September, Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) President Lise Klaveness said that if UEFA excluded Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Israel should face similar consequences.

The Norwegian Football Association announced earlier that all ticket revenue from Saturday’s match would be donated to the Doctors Without Borders medical charity.

READ: Norway’s national team manager says match against Israel to be unlike any other

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending