Hundreds rally in Oslo for Palestine during Norway-Israel World Cup qualifier

Hundreds of demonstrators rallied Saturday in Oslo to voice support for Palestine as Norway faced Israel in a 2026 World Cup qualifying match, Anadolu reports.

Stale Solbakken’s team entered the match with a record of five wins in Group I and Haaland in outstanding scoring form, the New Arab reported.

Activists momentarily displayed a large Palestinian flag and a massive “Let the Children Live”, “Red Card to Israel”, “Exclude Israel from International Football” banner in the stands of Ullevaal Stadium, where a small group of Israeli supporters waved Israeli flags and a “Let the Ball Do the Talking” banner.

Demonstrators grew to about 1,500 people along the 2.6-mile (4.2-kilometer) route, energized by flares and the rhythm of beating drums. Participants waved red cards handed out during the march, the Guardian reported.

One pro-Palestinian activist was forcibly removed. Whistling erupted during the Israeli national anthem, and the team was met with boos.

Line Khateeb, head of the Norwegian Committee for Palestine and one of the protest organizers, said, “The message today is to say we give the red card to Israel, to apartheid, and to genocide,” the New Arab reported.

In September, Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) President Lise Klaveness said that if UEFA excluded Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, Israel should face similar consequences.

The Norwegian Football Association announced earlier that all ticket revenue from Saturday’s match would be donated to the Doctors Without Borders medical charity.

READ: Norway’s national team manager says match against Israel to be unlike any other