Norway’s national team manager says match against Israel to be unlike any other

Norway national team manager Stale Solbakken said no one can ignore that this match is special for reasons beyond football, Anadolu reports.

Solbakken held a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Group I game against Israel in the FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers, addressing the unique atmosphere surrounding the match and his expectations for a fair and peaceful game.

“You can’t ignore the fact that this match is special for reasons other than sports. But my players handled it well, and I hope everything goes peacefully during the match,” he said.

The 57-year-old head coach stated that they knew from day one that public debate in football could cause distraction, adding: “We coped well with it and were able to perform under these circumstances. I think this time, there are leaders within the football federation who can handle the politics.”

READ: Norway says it will arrest Netanyahu if he enters country, following ICC warrant

When asked whether the ceasefire agreement brought them relief, Solbakken replied: “I hope everything goes well for all parties involved, and everyone is happy. This situation is much bigger than football.”

Norwegian striker says most people familiar with situation

Speaking at the press conference, Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth said it is a very important match and that most people are aware of the situation and feel deeply for all those affected.

“I think it’s best for us to focus on the match. Yes, we are professionals, and we will do our job,” he stressed.

The 29-year-old forward commented on Martin Odegaard’s injury tomorrow, saying: “He’s one of our best players. Of course, we’ll miss him, but we’ve played well without him before because we have very good players.”

READ: Norway signals it will follow suit if EU suspends trade deal with Israel