Israeli army detains Palestinian child as illegal settlers attack farmers in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian child was detained by the Israeli army in a military raid in the West Bank Saturday evening, as illegal settlers continued assaults in the occupied territory, local media said, Anadolu reports.

Israeli forces chased and beat a 17-year-old child from the Dheisheh refugee camp, as he was riding his bicycle in the town of al-Dawha, west of Bethlehem, and arrested him, the official news agency Wafa reported.

No reason was given for the arrest.

Israeli forces also raided the town of Kafr Aqab, north of East Jerusalem, and closed main roads in the area. No arrests were reported.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces raided the city of Tubas, triggering clashes with residents, who hurled stones at Israeli soldiers, who responded with live fire and tear gas canisters. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Clashes were also reported in the towns of Zababdeh and Meithalun following Israeli raids.

Meanwhile, illegal Israeli settlers assaulted a Palestinian man in the village of Raba near Jenin, who was later transferred to a hospital for medical attention, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said.

South of Nablus, an illegal settler from the Yitzhar settlement attacked farmers from the village of Asira al-Qibliya, and seized olive-harvesting equipment.

According to Palestinian figures, illegal Israeli settlers carried out 7,154 assaults against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank since October 2023, resulting in the killing of 34 Palestinians.

Local authorities said that more than 1,051 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, around 10,300 wounded and over 20,000 arrested, including 1,600 children, since the Gaza war began two years ago.

