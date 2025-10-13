Gas, fuel trucks enter Gaza for first time in 10 months as government organises distribution

A limited number of aid trucks carrying gas and fuel entered Gaza for the first time in ten months, after Israel had blocked their entry for nearly two years—except during the January 2025 truce and the small amounts previously delivered to international organisations.

According to Anadolu Agency, sources confirmed that several trucks loaded with gas and fuel arrived through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the south, which is under Israeli control. The entry took place under the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Friday.

For more than two months, Israel had allowed an average of 60 to 70 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza, in addition to a small number of commercial trucks. However, these shipments did not include fuel or gas.

Earlier, an official committee of the Palestinian government in Gaza published lists of beneficiaries eligible to receive cooking gas, as part of efforts to regulate distribution across the governorates.

Distribution of cooking gas will begin on Monday. Each person will receive one cylinder containing eight kilograms of gas at a cost of 60 shekels (approximately 18.33 US dollars).