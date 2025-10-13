Hamas official: Negotiations are tense, we’ll not allow Israel to evade its responsibilities

Senior Hamas official Mohammed Nazzal said on Sunday that the movement has not yet received the final lists of Palestinian prisoners due to be released, holding Israel responsible for delays and manipulation of the agreement’s terms.

In remarks reported by Al Jazeera, Nazzal stated that Israel is “stalling and playing games”, both with the number of prisoners and their names.

He stressed that the negotiations remain intense, and that Hamas “will not allow the occupation to evade its responsibilities under the agreement.”

Nazzal also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told mediators that he does not want to see “another Sinwar” emerging from prison — a comment that, according to Nazzal, reflects Israel’s attempt to back away from the agreed terms of the exchange.

He said that the resistance is fully prepared for any betrayal by Israel, adding that the issue of disarming the resistance is tied to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Nazzal further confirmed that Hamas will not attend the signing of the agreement scheduled for Monday in Sharm El-Sheikh, which he said indicates growing tension and difficult discussions over the implementation of the exchange terms.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement came into effect at noon on Friday, following its approval by the Israeli government earlier that morning.