Release of Israeli hostages starts in Gaza Strip: Red Cross

October 13, 2025 at 7:20 am

Hamas members hand over some of the 20 Israeli hostages to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams as part of the ceasefire and prisoner and hostage swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza City, Gaza, on October 13, 2025. [Hamza Z. H. Qraiqea - Anadolu Agency]

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Monday morning the start of the process of releasing Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement, Anadolu reports.

According to Israeli Channel 12, seven hostages were handed over to ICRC teams.

The remaining 13 living Israeli hostages will be released at 10 pm local time (0700GMT) from the central Gaza Strip, the channel added.

– Released hostages

According to the Israeli I24 News Channel, the released Israeli hostages include Eitan Mor, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Omri Miran, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, and Alon Ohel, who are on their way to Israel.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had agreed to the first phase of his 20-point plan aimed at implementing a ceasefire in Gaza. The plan includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip. The first phase took effect on Friday.

Phase two of the plan envisions the creation of a new governing body in Gaza, excluding Hamas, the deployment of a multinational force, and the disarmament of Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.

Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

